Router Security Vulnerabilities Every month, We evaluate 17000 routers for security Vulnerabilities using the national vulnerability database and publish the list with the remediation steps NOTE: This is a complete historical list. Lots of Vulnerabilities could since be patched. You will have to upgrade your router firmware and also read the advisory links listed for corrective action.

1150 routers with security issues

Academy Free Home-Networking Courses, tutorials and security checklists Course Checklists

USAGE: Use of this information constitutes acceptance for use in an AS IS condition. There are NO warranties, implied or otherwise, with regard to this information or its use. Any use of this information is at the user's risk. It is the responsibility of user to evaluate the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any information, opinion, advice or other content. EACH USER WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY consequences of his or her direct or indirect use of this web site. ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED. This site will NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT or any other kind of loss.